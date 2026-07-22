Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,064 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $347,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,710 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The stock's 50 day moving average is $275.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4,530.73 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $267.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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