Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,179 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,601,780 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE BE opened at $281.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $251.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.26. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,630.91 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,188 shares of company stock worth $57,693,971. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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