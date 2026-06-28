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Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Stake Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Bloom Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its Bloom Energy stake by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 13,113 additional shares to bring its holdings to 35,947 shares worth about $3.1 million.
  • Bloom Energy continues to attract major institutional interest, with firms like Geode Capital, Amundi, and Norges Bank also boosting or initiating positions; overall, institutions own 77.04% of the stock.
  • The company recently posted strong results, beating earnings and revenue estimates and reporting 130.4% year-over-year revenue growth, but the stock is under pressure amid a recent 16.6% decline and insider share sales.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy.

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,947 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $347,560,000. Amundi increased its position in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $322.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Get Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 16.6%

NYSE:BE opened at $257.80 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,154.99 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.84 and a 200-day moving average of $185.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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