Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Stake Decreased by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY cut its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bloom Energy makes up 4.9% of Capital Management Associates NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,617 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,159. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $233.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,668.97 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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