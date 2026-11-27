Elequin Capital LP trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,999,806 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Montanova Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,231,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,327,549 shares of the company's stock worth $401,849,000 after buying an additional 583,135 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3,398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,611,000 after purchasing an additional 233,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,680,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about BE:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley kept its Overweight rating and $335 price target, describing the shares as an attractive entry point amid potential catalysts. Morgan Stanley keeps Overweight at $335

Morgan Stanley kept its rating and $335 price target, describing the shares as an attractive entry point amid potential catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom’s latest reported quarter showed revenue up 138% to about $1.24 billion, underscoring strong growth, though cash flow was a concern for investors. Bloom Energy revenue soars as cash flow slips

Bloom’s latest reported quarter showed revenue up 138% to about $1.24 billion, underscoring strong growth, though cash flow was a concern for investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage raised concerns about possible project delays and Bloom’s exposure if enthusiasm for AI-related power demand fades; some analysts have downgraded the stock. Bloom Energy: I Worry About Project Delays

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:BE opened at $153.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.63. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.25. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 138.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 8,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $1,795,880.04. Following the sale, the director owned 199,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,585,302.15. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $2,338,483.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 147,092 shares in the company, valued at $40,769,489.64. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $9,646,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $281.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.75.

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems that generate electricity at or near the point of use. Its Bloom Energy Server converts fuel into electricity through an electrochemical process, serving commercial and industrial customers seeking on-site power, reliability and energy resilience. The company also provides installation, monitoring and maintenance services, and develops solid oxide electrolyzer technology for producing hydrogen. Its systems can use fuels such as natural gas and biogas, with emissions depending on the fuel used.

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