Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Stock Position Decreased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,294 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 16.6%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5,154.99 and a beta of 3.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $274.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,175,646.95. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $322.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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