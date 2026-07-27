Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP cut its stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD - Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,626 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Blue Bird were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 4,464 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company's stock.

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Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 8.91%.Blue Bird's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corporation will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Zacks Research raised Blue Bird from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Blue Bird from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blue Bird from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.17.

View Our Latest Report on BLBD

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation NASDAQ: BLBD is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company's core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

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