Blue Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,671 American Express Company $AXP

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,671 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. American Express makes up 2.0% of Blue Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.13. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here