Blue Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 38,358 CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,358 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.2% of Blue Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $102.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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