Blue Chip Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,006 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $5,587,100,000 after buying an additional 594,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,934,935,000 after buying an additional 540,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,477,180. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $323.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.89 billion, a PE ratio of 265.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $300.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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