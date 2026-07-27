Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 48,291 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 48,291 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,931,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,457,723,000 after purchasing an additional 824,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after purchasing an additional 680,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,158,734,000 after buying an additional 1,155,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $420.40 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $408.00 and its 200-day moving average is $345.63. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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