Blue Grotto Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 67,818 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 4.9% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $47,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haven Private LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $356.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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