Blue Jean Financial LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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