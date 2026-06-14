Blue Jean Financial LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.4% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,305 shares of the company's stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 512,554 shares of the company's stock worth $101,050,000 after buying an additional 60,605 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 2,519 shares of the company's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the company's stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $5,431,533.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,037.75. This trade represents a 35.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alissa Michelle Starzak sold 16,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $3,510,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 118,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,591,079.25. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 527,784 shares of company stock valued at $111,803,817 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $227.91 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $276.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.62, a PEG ratio of 774.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Cloudflare to $250 from $225 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Truist raises Cloudflare price target

Truist Financial raised its price target on Cloudflare to $250 from $225 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also sharply increased its Cloudflare price target, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing the view that expectations for the company are improving. Morgan Stanley raises Cloudflare price target

Morgan Stanley also sharply increased its Cloudflare price target, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing the view that expectations for the company are improving. Positive Sentiment: Barclays kept a buy rating on Cloudflare, while other reports noted Wall Street’s overall average recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, supporting investor confidence in the stock. Barclays keeps buy rating on Cloudflare

Barclays kept a buy rating on Cloudflare, while other reports noted Wall Street’s overall average recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, supporting investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said Cloudflare may be well poised for a surge because of solid earnings estimate revisions, which often signals improving fundamentals and stronger near-term sentiment. Zacks says Cloudflare may surge

Zacks said Cloudflare may be well poised for a surge because of solid earnings estimate revisions, which often signals improving fundamentals and stronger near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented that Cloudflare’s long-term direction looks “pretty fabulous,” but also noted the stock has been volatile, making the takeaway more of a commentary on long-term prospects than a direct catalyst. Jim Cramer comments on Cloudflare

Jim Cramer commented that Cloudflare’s long-term direction looks “pretty fabulous,” but also noted the stock has been volatile, making the takeaway more of a commentary on long-term prospects than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One report flagged a new sell recommendation for Cloudflare, suggesting some analysts remain cautious despite the broader bullish tone. Cloudflare new sell recommendation

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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