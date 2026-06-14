Blue Jean Financial LLC Invests $1.85 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. GE Aerospace comprises 1.5% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock worth $13,951,570,000 after purchasing an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $4,444,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day moving average of $307.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $232.24 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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