Blue Jean Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Cognex makes up 1.6% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 74.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 402.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 21,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $71.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.98 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.Cognex's revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,696.60. This represents a 83.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,727,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $344,714.48. The trade was a 88.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $61.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners set a $75.00 price target on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson set a $62.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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