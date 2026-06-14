Blue Jean Financial LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,080 shares of the company's stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.21.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $105,787.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 93,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,189.40. This represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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