Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Blue Jean Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Blue Jean Financial LLC opened a new position in SanDisk during the fourth quarter, buying 5,330 shares valued at about $1.265 million.
  • SanDisk continues to draw bullish attention from analysts, with Bank of America raising its price target to $2,100 and keeping a Buy rating amid confidence in AI-related memory demand.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, reporting $23.41 EPS on $5.95 billion in revenue, both far above expectations, while shares also benefited from a broader rebound in memory stocks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sandisk.

Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,330 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $269,000.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,021.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,288.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines