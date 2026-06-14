Blue Jean Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,330 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $269,000.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,021.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,288.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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