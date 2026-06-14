Blue Jean Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6%

JCI stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $149.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

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Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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