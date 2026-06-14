Blue Jean Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,413 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,413 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Amphenol accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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