Blue Jean Financial LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5%

BAC stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $397.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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