Blue Jean Financial LLC Takes Position in American Express Company $AXP

Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,006 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,464,215,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,172,484 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,913,560,000 after buying an additional 293,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

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Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $325.37 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $315.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $286.15 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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