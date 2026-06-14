Blue Jean Financial LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,056 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,576 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $226.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $243.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.38.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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