Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,226 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Blue Owl Capital worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,592 shares of the company's stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 263,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 496,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.62. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.02 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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