Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 160,871 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,924,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 384,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $6,641,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 53,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 24.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.7%

OBDC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.02 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is 177.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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