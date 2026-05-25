Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Increases Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $KALV

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Free Report) by 188.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.4% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned 0.71% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 816.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $145,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JonesTrading lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 39,986 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $730,944.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,089,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,033,391.12. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Piekos sold 1,862 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $37,649.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,993. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,606 shares of company stock worth $4,210,242. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALV opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.12. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.03 million. Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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