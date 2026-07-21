Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 258.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,826 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 208,331 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is presently 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Capital wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here