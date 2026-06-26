Blue Trust Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,756 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company's stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 29,214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $2,104,284.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,090. This trade represents a 90.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 9,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $426,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,289,235.50. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 127,269 shares of company stock worth $7,192,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bandwidth from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.68 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $75.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.58 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bandwidth, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bandwidth wasn't on the list.

While Bandwidth currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here