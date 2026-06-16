Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 71 West Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $3,267,000. Innovative Wealth Building LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Stark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0%

JNJ stock opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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