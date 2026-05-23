Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Acquires 6,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 8.4% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wilian Securities LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,603,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $418.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $425.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.77. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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