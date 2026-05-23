Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Has $972,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.6% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $160,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $58,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $375.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $309.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $294.32 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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