BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 164,894 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 1,582.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,312 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 164,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.21% of AAON worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 429.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,002 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,402.27. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Casey Kidwell sold 3,153 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $436,059.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,861,932.90. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,986,463. Corporate insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $132.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. AAON's payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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