BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 257,729 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 410.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,468 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.73% of CommVault Systems worth $40,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $20,354,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Key CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: A securities class action has been filed against Commvault Systems, alleging investor harm tied to the company’s growth narrative and the January 2026 stock drop. Article link

A securities class action has been filed against Commvault Systems, alleging investor harm tied to the company’s growth narrative and the January 2026 stock drop. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms are urging investors to join or lead the lawsuit before the July 17, 2026 deadline, keeping legal risk in focus for CVLT shareholders. Article link

Multiple firms are urging investors to join or lead the lawsuit before the July 17, 2026 deadline, keeping legal risk in focus for CVLT shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Additional law-firm notices and lawsuit updates suggest the litigation is expanding in visibility rather than fading. Article link

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $112,719.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,413.04. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,415 shares of company stock worth $7,369,811. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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