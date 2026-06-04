BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,875 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 488,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of IonQ worth $35,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Trading Down 4.7%

IonQ stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.91 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. IonQ's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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