BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 1,121.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,682 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.41% of Xometry worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xometry by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Xometry from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,014.72. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,955. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,943 shares of company stock worth $5,989,621. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $80.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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