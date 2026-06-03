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BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 1,092,328 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
BellRing Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its BellRing Brands stake by 125.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 1,092,328 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 1,964,321 shares worth about $52.5 million.
  • BellRing Brands recently reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.14 versus estimates of $0.31 and revenue of $598.7 million versus expectations of $608.9 million. Revenue still rose 1.8% year over year, but profitability remained pressured.
  • Analysts have cut price targets sharply after the earnings report, and the stock now carries a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average target price of $22.47. BellRing shares were trading at $9.07, well below prior highs and under both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 125.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964,321 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,328 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 1.64% of BellRing Brands worth $52,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $172,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $98,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 253.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,664 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock worth $245,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $49,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,998.98. This represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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