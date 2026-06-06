BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 21,115 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,331 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.21% of Globe Life worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,391 shares of the company's stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,161,000 after acquiring an additional 58,163 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $159.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Globe Life's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $717,542.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,439.88. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $3,133,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,463,853.60. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,929 shares of company stock worth $16,382,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $157.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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