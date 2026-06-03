BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 68,254 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,042 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.21% of Extra Space Storage worth $56,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 313.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE EXR opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.53. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $125.71 and a one year high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is currently 145.29%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here