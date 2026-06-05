BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,919 shares of the company's stock after selling 269,581 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.61% of Caesars Entertainment worth $29,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 47.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the company's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 506,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.3%

CZR stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CZR

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,606,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caesars Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caesars Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Caesars Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here