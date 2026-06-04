BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. $R

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,986 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 19,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.44% of Ryder System worth $33,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $317,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Ryder System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ryder System by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $157,111,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,338 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $166,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $163,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Ryder System Stock Up 1.1%

R stock opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $229.73 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $146.74 and a one year high of $261.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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