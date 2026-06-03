Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

AI's Power Crunch Is Putting Uranium Energy Back on Investors' Watchlists

Jessica Mitacek
Written by Jessica Mitacek | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 3, 2026

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Uranium Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Uranium Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uranium Energy wasn't on the list.

While Uranium Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Jessica Mitacek
About The Editor

Jessica Mitacek

Managing Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Jessica Mitacek
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uranium Energy (UEC)
2.8456 of 5 stars		$14.09-8.7%N/AN/AModerate Buy$17.66
NuScale Power (SMR)
3.544 of 5 stars		$12.31-11.7%N/AN/AHold$15.92
Rio Tinto (RIO)
2.4369 of 5 stars		$107.94-3.3%4.67%N/AHold$101.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 28, 2026
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines