BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,924 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 65,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $27,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DTE stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here