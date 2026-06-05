BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 237.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,050 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 123,175 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of ITT worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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ITT Stock Down 0.4%

ITT stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $203.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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