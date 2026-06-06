BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $24.43 Million Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 2,628.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554,602 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 534,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.54% of Scholar Rock worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, CFO Vikas Sinha sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $516,023.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 619,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,726,261.92. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Hallal sold 30,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $1,517,585.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,639,034 shares in the company, valued at $81,246,915.38. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 63,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,249 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK opened at $44.30 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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