BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,795 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.74% of Travere Therapeutics worth $25,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000.

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Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 21,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $902,595.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,437.71. This trade represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 32,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,352,247.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,375. The trade was a 46.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,015 shares of company stock worth $15,895,428. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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