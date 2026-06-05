BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $27.46 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,876 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $27,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. UBS Group lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $836.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0%

EME stock opened at $847.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $836.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $739.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.14 and a 52 week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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