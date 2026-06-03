BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $58.70 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 92,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.30% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $58,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $312.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $285.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.94. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $330.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 16.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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