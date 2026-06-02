BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $78.44 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,929 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 729,894 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.34% of Edison International worth $78,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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