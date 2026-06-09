BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,666 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Installed Building Products worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company's stock.

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Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $250.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.56 and a 52 week high of $349.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Installed Building Products's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.22 per share, for a total transaction of $97,954.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,870,670.96. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller bought 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $207.82 per share, with a total value of $498,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,903,572.58. This represents a 7.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $844,194 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $226.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $247.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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