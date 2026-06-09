BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 224.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,153 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.32% of Disc Medicine worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRON. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Disc Medicine by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company's stock.

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Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.8%

Disc Medicine stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.93. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.30.

Get Our Latest Report on IRON

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $433,234.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,454,416.92. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $380,423.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,882.40. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,388 shares of company stock valued at $841,258. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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